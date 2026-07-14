'Thank You For Fighting': Swara Bhasker Backs Sonam Wangchuk At Jantar Mantar; Slams Officials As 'Nalayak, Nakam, Nikamme'- VIDEO

'Thank You For Fighting': Swara Bhasker Joins Sonam Wangchuk's Protest At Jantar Mantar; Slams Officials As 'Nalayak, Nakam, Nikamme'- VIDEO |

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has extended her support to the Cockroach Janta Party and Sonam Wangchuk during their ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Swara first met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke before being escorted to the stage, where Wangchuk was on the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. She met the activist and thanked him for fighting for the future of children.

As Swara arrived at Jantar Mantar to meet Wangchuk and express her support, the Cockroach Janta Party shared a post that read, "Unapologetic & fearless actress Swara Bhaskar Joins the protest at Jantar Mantar!"

After meeting Dipke, Swara wrote, "Thank you for fighting for the future of all our children." She then re-shared a photo of herself sitting beside Wangchuk and wrote, "The indefatigable #SonamWangchuk sir is fighting for your children's future. All my solidarity & gratitude."

Addressing the people gathered at Jantar Mantar, Swara said, "Ham ek aisa desh hain jiske sabse uche pad pe ek aisi mahan shakshiyat hai jihone entire political science ki padhayi ki hai jab wo chatra the (We are a country whose highest office is held by a great personality who studied 'entire political science' when he was a student)." Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she added, "Main sochti hoon acha hota agar unhone little bit insaniyat bhi seekh li hoti."

Swara further said, "Kyunki kya jarurat hai ek award winning activist ko is Tarah apni sehat ko dav par laga kar ek basic mang karni chahiye jo Sarkar ki zimmedari hai...ye ensure karna right to education har nagrik tak actuaal terms mein phuche." She went on to criticise the authorities and the Education Minister, saying, "Kya Fayda hai bill pass karne ka aur NTA jaise agencies banana ka jab aap aise nalayak, nakam, nikamme...se bhar denge institution ko."

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, along with members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The protest is centred on demands for greater accountability in India's education system, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The demonstrators are also calling for transparent education reforms, stronger implementation of the Right to Education, and greater accountability from authorities over issues affecting students across the country.