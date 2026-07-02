CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Accuses Delhi Police Of Assaulting Protesters, Throwing Books On 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj And Bhagat Singh'

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New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, led by Abhijeet Dipke, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, is currently underway at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Dipke on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of using force against protesters and throwing away books, including those on "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh," after they set up a library at the protest site.

He alleged that ACP Ajay Sharma and his team threw away the books and assaulted students for setting up a library. He also demanded the immediate suspension of ACP Ajay Sharma for allegedly insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh.

"ACP Ajay Sharma and his team threw away the books, which included books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhagat Singh, and assaulted students for setting up a library," he posted on X.

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Sharad Pawar's NCP (SCP) spokesperson, who had earlier visited the protest site, promptly reacted to the post. "This insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Delhi will not be tolerated. @DelhiPolice, is this the respect you have for Maharashtra's Aradhya Daivat? @Dev_Fadnavis ji - will you speak out against this? @mieknathshinde ji, @SunetraA_Pawar vahini - I hope you will intervene too."

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The book in question is titled "Shivaji kon hota" authored by Govind Pansare. Earlier, videos of CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing on the stage set up at the protest site had gone viral. The Delhi police have not yet issued an offical statement regarding the matter.

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The clip showed Dahiya singing "Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh" on stage and dancing along with several others. However, the exact date on which the video was recorded is not known.