'Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh': Vijeta Dahiya Seen Dancing & Singing At Cockroach Janta Party Protest - VIDEO

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New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its sixth day on Thursday. A video from the protest site has surfaced and gone viral on social media.

Video from protest site

The clip shows CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya singing "Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh" on stage and dancing along with several others. However, the exact date on which the video was recorded is not known.

Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya was dancing again at the protest today.



Abhijeet Dipke has been saying that this protest is being held to seek justice for students who died by suicide.



Then why is Vijeta Dahiya dancing every day at such a serious and sensitive… pic.twitter.com/eYUUeREyu8 — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) June 24, 2026

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

Netizens react

The viral video has triggred reactions from users on X. One of the users wrote,"Bunch of jokers going out of hand now.... Why govt ain't exposing their fundings and all. They'll be completely exposed then"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user quipped, "Is this a protest for students or a Nach Baliye?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"They are enjoying picnic," another user wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 51.3K views in just a few hours of being posted on X.

Earlier viral video

Earlier, a video of Dahiya dancing to a rap performance during a student community event in Delhi had also gone viral across social media platforms.

The viral clip is from the 'Speak Up! A Conversation That Matters' open forum held on June 15, 2026, at Bharati Vidyapeeth's BVICAM campus in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. During the programme, Dahiya was seen on stage as a rap song titled "Azadi" from the movie 'Gully Boy' played, briefly dancing along to the beats.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reportedly appeared before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the banning of CJP's X handle. He said that officials did not provide a reason for the action.

He alleged that during the meeting, officials refused to show the order blocking his various social media accounts, citing confidentiality.