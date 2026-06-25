'Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh': Vijeta Dahiya Seen Dancing & Singing At Cockroach Janta Party Protest - VIDEO

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its sixth day on Thursday. A video from the protest site has surfaced and gone viral on social media.
Video from protest site
The clip shows CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya singing "Saadda Haq, Aithe Rakh" on stage and dancing along with several others. However, the exact date on which the video was recorded is not known.
FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.
Netizens react
The viral video has triggred reactions from users on X. One of the users wrote,"Bunch of jokers going out of hand now.... Why govt ain't exposing their fundings and all. They'll be completely exposed then"
Another user quipped, "Is this a protest for students or a Nach Baliye?"
"They are enjoying picnic," another user wrote.
The video has garnered more than 51.3K views in just a few hours of being posted on X.
Earlier viral video
Earlier, a video of Dahiya dancing to a rap performance during a student community event in Delhi had also gone viral across social media platforms.
The viral clip is from the 'Speak Up! A Conversation That Matters' open forum held on June 15, 2026, at Bharati Vidyapeeth's BVICAM campus in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. During the programme, Dahiya was seen on stage as a rap song titled "Azadi" from the movie 'Gully Boy' played, briefly dancing along to the beats.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reportedly appeared before a committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology regarding the banning of CJP's X handle. He said that officials did not provide a reason for the action.
He alleged that during the meeting, officials refused to show the order blocking his various social media accounts, citing confidentiality.