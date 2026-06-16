'Nachaniya Janata Party': CJP Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya Dances To Rap Song At Bharati Vidyapeeth Event In Delhi, Netizens React | Watch Video

A video where Cockroach Janata Party's spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya dancing to a rap performance during a student community event in Delhi has gone viral across social media platforms, drawing both criticism and support from netizens.

The viral clip is from the 'Speak Up! A Conversation That Matters' open forum held on June 15, 2026, at Bharati Vidyapeeth's BVICAM campus in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. During the programme, Dahiya was seen dancing on stage as a rap song titled "Azadi" from the movie 'Gully Boy' briefly dancing along to the beats.

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Event brought together journalists, creators and digital voices

The SpeakUp 2026 forum featured a panel of digital creators, journalists and public commentators, including Shyam Meera Singh, Harsh Chhikara, Mukesh Mohan, Vijeta Dahiya, Raghav Trivedi and Neha Sharma.

The event focused on discussions surrounding youth engagement, digital media, social issues and public discourse. However, clips from Dahiya's dance segment quickly overshadowed the event itself, becoming a trending topic online and on social media platform X

Netizens divided over viral clip

Several social media users mocked the CJP spokesperson, questioning the appropriateness of the performance at a discussion-oriented event.

Some critics described the moment as "cringe," while others sarcastically suggested renaming the party the "Nachniya Janata Party."

A section of users also contrasted the dance video with the party's ongoing protests over issues such as examination paper leaks and education reforms.

One user wrote, "Invite a clown, expect a circus," while another commented that Dahiya appeared to be attending a concert rather than an intellectual discussion.

Supporters defend Dahiya's participation

Supporters of Dahiya, however, argued that the video was being taken out of context and that participating in a cultural segment at a youth-focused event should not be viewed negatively.

Many praised the spokesperson's energy and willingness to engage with students in a relaxed setting, saying public figures need not remain serious throughout community interactions.

Viral video comes amid heightened attention on CJP

The controversy comes at a time when the Cockroach Janata Party has been making headlines over its nationwide protests regarding the NEET paper leak controversy and alleged irregularities in the education system.

Just days earlier, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was slapped during a protest rally in Jaipur an incident that led to chaos at the venue and the detention of six individuals by police.