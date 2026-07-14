Hundreds Of Students Take Out Protest Rally, Shave Head Outside Indore Collectorate, Demand Action Over NEET Paper Leak | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of students took out a protest rally, demanding action over NEET paper leak, in Indore on Tuesday. The students, along with the members of Cockroach Janta Party, gathered outside Indore Collectorate and raised slogans.

They staged a sit-in on the road outside the Collectorate gate and have been protesting for over two hours.

In the video, a large number of students can be seen gathered outside the Collectorate, sitting on the road with flags in their hands while raising slogans, demanding action.

The students have been protesting since 14 days over paper leak and other issues. It was on Tuesday, they decided to intensify their demonstration and took out a rally.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Students shave heads to protest govt inaction

Angry over the lack of response from the administration, some students started shaving their heads as a mark of protest.

They are demanding strict action against those involved in the NEET paper leak and the fulfilment of all their 23 demands.

The protest also received support from members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), who joined the rally and demonstration.

According to the protesters, the agitation is now being turned into a larger movement. CJP chief Abhijeet Deepke had earlier spoken to the students through a video call to express support and enquire about their protest.

CJP supporter Rahul Rathore was also present at the protest. He said he had joined the movement in support of the students. Apart from this, he regularly organises bike rides to spread awareness among young people.

The students said they will continue their protest until their demands, including action in the NEET paper leak case, are met.