'Usse Waise Hi Tadpa Kar Maro...' Indore Postal Assistant's Daughter Breaks Down After Dad Kills Mom & Flees— VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional video of the daughter of Postal Assistant Urmila Saini has surfaced from Indore, where she is seen breaking down while demanding the immediate arrest of her absconding father.

The video has gone viral on social media, with the grieving daughter saying she wants him to be caught alive so he can face the same pain her mother suffered.

In the video, recorded during a protest outside Sanyogitaganj Police Station on Monday, the victim's daughter appealed to the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. She said she did not want him to be killed in a police encounter or given the death penalty.

"Usko zinda pakdo... usko bhi utna hi dard milna chahiye," she says, demanding he face the same pain her mother suffered.

Notably, Postal Assistant Urmila Saini was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Indore a few days ago.

Watch the VIDEO below:

The girl said she had personally seen the injuries on her mother's body and that the accused should be punished in a way that would make him realise the suffering he had caused. Her emotional appeal left many people at the protest in tears.

The protest was held three days after Urmila Saini was allegedly murdered at her government quarters in Indore. Family members, relatives, local residents and employees of the Postal Department gathered outside the police station.

The demonstrators demanded immediate action and submitted a memorandum to the police, seeking justice for the victim. The protest was led by the All India Railway Mail Service and Mail Motor Service Employees Union (Class III), Madhya Pradesh Circle, along with other Postal Department employee unions.

Police have launched a search for the accused husband, who remains absconding. Officials have said efforts are underway to trace and arrest him. Meanwhile, the daughter's emotional plea has drawn widespread attention, adding to the family's demand for quick action and justice in the case.

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