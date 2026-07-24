'Everyone Suddenly Found Their Conscience': Did Jannat Zubair Take Indirect Swipe At Bollywood Stars Over Late NEET Protest Support?

Did Jannat Zubair Take Indirect Swipe At Bollywood Stars Over Late NEET Protest Support? |

Television actress Jannat Zubair appeared to take an indirect yet scathing dig at several A-list Bollywood celebrities who only recently voiced their support for the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. Her remarks came a day after actors including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and several others shared posts backing the protesting students on social media.

Without naming anyone, Jannat questioned the timing of these reactions, writing, "It's funny how everyone suddenly found their conscience on the same day." She seemingly hinted at the wave of celebrity posts that flooded social media almost simultaneously.

The Laughter Chefs 3 actress further reminded everyone that the protests have been ongoing for over a month, suggesting that students had been fighting their battle long before celebrities spoke up. "The protests have been going on for over a month. Students and protesters didn't start suffering yesterday," she wrote, before adding another pointed remark: "Interesting how empathy arrived all at once." Her statement appeared to criticise what she implied was delayed and collective outrage from the film industry.

In her next Instagram Story, Jannat shifted focus to the flood crisis in Assam and urged people to keep the state in their prayers. Sharing a report by The Tatva, she highlighted the devastating impact of the floods, which claimed have claimed around 50 lives, left over 2,000 villages submerged, and affected nearly 9 lakh people. "Pray for Assam," she wrote, drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the state.

A day before Jannat's remarks, several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others, publicly voiced support for the protesting students. While Alia wrote that the students' "courage humbles me," Kareena said she "can't sit with it any longer," and Varun called for accountability and a fair education system. Salman, who had initially backed the protesters, later urged activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike after the Prime Minister's assurance, writing, "It's done bro... don't extend this... eat something," while asking students to return home.