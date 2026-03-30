'Mai To Nahi Hoon': Laughter Chefs Star Samarth Jurel Dismisses Rumours About Joining Karan Johar Hosted The Traitors India Season 2– Watch Video

Samarth Jurel Dismisses Rumours About Joining Karan Johar Hosted The Traitors India Season 2 |

The Traitors India Season 2 has been officially announced by Prime Video, sparking widespread speculation about who are the contestants. There were rumours that Samarth Jurel might be part of the show. However, it appears that Samarth is dismissing all such rumours.

When asked about joining The Traitors India Season 2, he told Telly Chakkar, "Nahi, aisa mujhe nahi pata." He further addressed the speculation about entering the Karan Johar-hosted show, saying, "Naam to aate rehta hai na mera bhot." On whether he would participate in Season 2, he added, "I don't know. Main Pehle season dekha hai, bhot difficult hai."

Samarth also acknowledged that many of his friends are participating in Season 2 but confirmed, "Lekin, Mai to nahi hoon."

The Traitors India Season 2 Confirmed Contestants

Several names have emerged as speculated contestants for The Traitors India Season 2. However, the makers and Prime Video have yet to confirm the list officially. The speculated participants include:

Munawar Faruqui

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is known for his performances on The Kapil Sharma Show, Lock Upp, and guest appearances on shows like Comicstaan.

Elvish Yadav

YouTuber and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav is known as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari was a contestant of Bigg Boss Season 4 and is a veteran Television star.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty is an actress who now does podcast.

Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan is a popular YouTuber known as Fukra Insaan, known for being runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik is known for winning Bigg Boss Season 14.

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat is a famous Bollywood actress.

Sanjay Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor is a Bollywood personality known for his movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and several TV appearances.

Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza is an Indian television actress known for her roles in popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu.

Shahneel Gill

Shahneel Gill is lifestyle creator and also the sister of cricketer Shubman Gill.

The Traitors India Season 2 Release Date

The official release date for Season 2 has not been announced. It is expected to premiere by mid-2026. Samarth revealed that the contestants’ list might be unveiled in the next 4–5 days.