'Mai To Nahi Hoon': Laughter Chefs Star Samarth Jurel Dismisses Rumours About Joining Karan Johar Hosted The Traitors India Season 2– Watch Video

The Traitors India Season 2 has been officially announced by Prime Video, sparking widespread speculation about who are the contestants. There were rumours that Samarth Jurel might be part of the show. However, it appears that Samarth is dismissing all such rumours.
When asked about joining The Traitors India Season 2, he told Telly Chakkar, "Nahi, aisa mujhe nahi pata." He further addressed the speculation about entering the Karan Johar-hosted show, saying, "Naam to aate rehta hai na mera bhot." On whether he would participate in Season 2, he added, "I don't know. Main Pehle season dekha hai, bhot difficult hai."
Samarth also acknowledged that many of his friends are participating in Season 2 but confirmed, "Lekin, Mai to nahi hoon."
The Traitors India Season 2 Confirmed Contestants
Several names have emerged as speculated contestants for The Traitors India Season 2. However, the makers and Prime Video have yet to confirm the list officially. The speculated participants include:
Munawar Faruqui
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is known for his performances on The Kapil Sharma Show, Lock Upp, and guest appearances on shows like Comicstaan.
Elvish Yadav
YouTuber and reality TV personality Elvish Yadav is known as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari was a contestant of Bigg Boss Season 4 and is a veteran Television star.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty is an actress who now does podcast.
Abhishek Malhan
Abhishek Malhan is a popular YouTuber known as Fukra Insaan, known for being runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik is known for winning Bigg Boss Season 14.
Mallika Sherawat
Mallika Sherawat is a famous Bollywood actress.
Sanjay Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor is a Bollywood personality known for his movie Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and several TV appearances.
Krystle D'Souza
Krystle D'Souza is an Indian television actress known for her roles in popular TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas, and Belan Wali Bahu.
Shahneel Gill
Shahneel Gill is lifestyle creator and also the sister of cricketer Shubman Gill.
The Traitors India Season 2 Release Date
The official release date for Season 2 has not been announced. It is expected to premiere by mid-2026. Samarth revealed that the contestants’ list might be unveiled in the next 4–5 days.