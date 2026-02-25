Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Former Contestants Set To Make A Comeback? Fans Hope For Hina Khan & Tejasswi Prakash's Return

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 |

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is all set to return with thrilling stunts and daring challenges that fans love. So far, there has been no official announcement regarding the contestants name. Early reports suggest that the season may feature a mix of former participants alongside new faces.

According to Gossips TV, Season 15 will include some returning contestants, but their names have not yet been revealed. This has already sparked fan speculation about who might make a comeback. One user commented, "We want #rashamidesai," while others wrote, "We want Tejasswi Prakash again." Fans also requested stars like Hina Khan, Mr. Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, Adaa Khan, Karan Patel, and several other former contestants to return.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date

So far, the official release date of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has not been announced by the makers. However, reports suggest that the new season is expected to return in June 2026. Fans will have to wait for the official confirmation.

Who Is The Host Of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15?

Rohit Shetty is confirmed to return as the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Recently, an AI-generated promo of the upcoming season was released by Colors TV with the caption "Coming soon", showing a contestant tied to a truck as it drives off a cliff, with the contestant exclaiming, "Bachao." Speaking on Bigg Boss 19, Shetty said, "I should inform the audience that I was observing that they were unhappy about us not being aired this year. But next year, Khatron Ke Khiladi will return once again."

As per Filmy Flash's report, Farrhana Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Chum Darang, Abhishek Bajaj, Digvijay Rathee, Munawar Faruqui, Eisha Singh, and Karan Kundrra might be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. These are only rumoured names and have not been officially confirmed yet.