Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To Begin In May

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 | Colors TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 was officially announced by Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 19. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about its premiere date on Colors TV. Earlier reports suggested that the new season would premiere in January 2026; however, the latest updates indicate that viewers may have to wait a little longer for its release.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date

According to BBTak's latest report, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to premiere in June 2026. The shooting of the show is reportedly set to begin in May. If these reports are accurate, the makers are still finalising the shooting location. However, the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has already been finalised.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Casts

Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants are expected to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. As per Bombay Times report, winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides them, the other Bigg Boss contestant who can be seen are- Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali. Orry, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra are also speculated to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. However, these named are yet to be confirmed.

Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 new episodes will premiere on Colors TV. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Last season Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Romania. Let us further wait to explore the new location this year.

All About Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality-based stunt show where famous contestants are taken out of their comfort zone by a series of challenges that test physical and mental strength. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, covers strength, endurance, agility, and managing fear, wherein most of the stunts include heights, water, fire, speed, and wild animals. The contestants either perform alone or in couples, and their performance is evaluated based on time, accuracy, and the completion of the task taken up. The weakest performances each week are at risk, while those exceling are assured of safety or special advantages.