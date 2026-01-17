 Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To Begin In May
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKhatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To Begin In May

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To Begin In May

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15, announced by Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 19, is now expected to hit television screens around mid-2026, instead of the previously speculated January release. As per reports, the show’s shooting is likely to begin in May, while the makers are still finalising the filming location.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 | Colors TV

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 was officially announced by Rohit Shetty on Bigg Boss 19. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about its premiere date on Colors TV. Earlier reports suggested that the new season would premiere in January 2026; however, the latest updates indicate that viewers may have to wait a little longer for its release.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date

According to BBTak's latest report, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 is expected to premiere in June 2026. The shooting of the show is reportedly set to begin in May. If these reports are accurate, the makers are still finalising the shooting location. However, the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 has already been finalised.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Casts

FPJ Shorts
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
IBPS Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At ibps.in; Check Details Here
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
TATA Mumbai Marathon 2026: Check Out Detailed Weather Forecast Ahead Of Race Day
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO
'Now It’s Bengal’s Turn': PM Modi Sounds Poll Bugle In West Bengal's Malda For Upcoming Assembly Elections 2026; Slams TMC Govt | VIDEO

Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants are expected to be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. As per Bombay Times report, winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt might enter Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides them, the other Bigg Boss contestant who can be seen are- Abhishek Bajaj and Baseer Ali. Orry, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Chum Darang, Digvijay Rathee, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra are also speculated to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. However, these named are yet to be confirmed.

Where To Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 new episodes will premiere on Colors TV. The new episodes will also be available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Last season Khatron Ke Khiladi was filmed in Romania. Let us further wait to explore the new location this year.

Read Also
‘Nayi Jagah, Ek Mahine Ke Liye Wahi Hu’: Amid Reports Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Producer Backing...
article-image

All About Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a reality-based stunt show where famous contestants are taken out of their comfort zone by a series of challenges that test physical and mental strength. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, covers strength, endurance, agility, and managing fear, wherein most of the stunts include heights, water, fire, speed, and wild animals. The contestants either perform alone or in couples, and their performance is evaluated based on time, accuracy, and the completion of the task taken up. The weakest performances each week are at risk, while those exceling are assured of safety or special advantages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Steal OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Sophie Turner's Latest Series Online?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Release Date Confirmed? Shooting Of Rohit Shetty's Show Expected To...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: 'Mumbai Has Made Its Choice Loud & Clear', Anupamaa Actress Rupali...
Punjabi Singer B Praak Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, ₹10 Crore Extortion...
Punjabi Singer B Praak Gets Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, ₹10 Crore Extortion...
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime...
Daldal OTT Release Date Revealed: Everything You Need To Know About Bhumi Pednekar's Promising Crime...