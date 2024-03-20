 The Tearsmith OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform
The movie is based on the bestselling novel Fabbricante di Lacrime

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image

The upcoming Italian romance stars Caterina and Simone Baldasseron in the main roles. It revolves around dark romance and troubled teenagers. The series will soon stream digitally in April 2024.

Where to watch Tearsmith

Netflix's The Tearsmith will make its OTT debut on April 4. Alessandro Genovesi directed the film, which revolves around two orphans who find themselves entangled in the same twisted fate.

Plot

The trailer opens with two teen protagonists who are born and raised in the same orphanage. Simone Baldasseroni and Ferioli portray the characters of Nica and Rigel. Both of them deal with their past traumas and struggle with their lives. When they get another chance to start a new life, will they be able to accept it or drown themselves in their past traumas?

Cast

The film is based on Erin Doom's bestselling novel, which sold over half a million copies. Her second and third novels were also bestsellers. The Tearsmith cast features Simone Baldasseroni, Dana Melanie, Caterina Ferioli and Eco Andriolo. It is produced by Alessandro Usai and Iginio Straffi.

All about Tearsmith

Erin Doom is an Italian author whose debut novel Fabbricante di lacrime (The Tearsmith) is about a gripping tale of impossible love that gained immense popularity after its publication. It is directed by Alessandro Genovesi. Fans of the romantic genre are anticipating the film to stream digitally.

