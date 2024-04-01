The Tattooist Of Auschwitz OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Platform

The Tattooist of Auschwitz cast is based on the real incidents. It shows the torture that happened in history in Auschwitz. The series comprises six episodes and will soon release on The OTT in May 2024.

Where to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz

The series will premiere on May 2, 2024. According to the reports, it will stream on Peacock and Jio Cinema.

Plot

Earlier, the makers of the series released a trailer that showed the story of Lale Sokolov, a prisoner in a Jewish concentration camp during World War II.

It features how Lale managed to survive his time. Additionally, the series delves into Lale's love story, which took place in the concentration camp.

Cast and production

The Tattooist of Auschwitz features Jonah Hauer-King as the younger Lali Sokolov, the camp's titular tattoo artist; Harvey Keitel plays the older Lali. The stunning young actress Gita, portrayed by Anna Próchniak, serves as Lali's tormented soul's anchor, and he does the same for her.

Claire Mundell produced the series under Claire Mundell's banner. The Tattooist of Auschwitz is written by Jacquelin Perske. Tali Shalom-Ezer has directed all six episodes and also co-produced the show.