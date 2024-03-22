The Sympathizer OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Robert Downey Jr, Hoa Xuande's Action Series

The Sympathizer, starring, Hoa Xuande, is all set to release on an OTT platform in April, 2024. It is based on American professor and novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen, who has won the Nobel Prize and many other awards for his fascinating writing style. The series was created by Don McKellar and Park Chan-wook.

Release date and platform

The Sympathizer will release internationally on April 14, 2024. Viewers can watch the series on HBO. In India, the film will be available on Jio Cinema.

Plot

The series is based on the tale of the Captain (Hoa Xuande), who is a half-French and half-Vietnamese communist spy. He flees to Los Angeles after spying on the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. Hoa Xuande moves to South Vietnamese refugees, where he finds that his mission is not over yet.

The action-drama is directed by South Korean film director and screenwriter Park Chan-wook, who is known for his movies like Old Boy, Snowpiercer, Decision To Leave, The Handmaiden, and many more.

Cast and production

The Sympathizer cast includes Hoa Xuande as the Captain, Fred Nguyen Khan as Bon, Toan Le as the General, Alan Trong as Sonny, Vy Le as Lana, Duy Nguyen as Man, and Robert Downey Jr, the Iron Man actor, who is also known for his best performance in Oppenheimer and other movies.

He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the 2024 Academy Awards for Oppenheimer.

The film is produced by Don McKellar, Park Chan-Wook, Robert Downey Jr, Jisun Beck, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ron Schmidt, Kim Ly, Niv Fichman, Amanda Burrell and Susan Downey under A24, Moho Film, Cinetic Media, Team Downey and Rhombus Media.