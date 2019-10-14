'The Sky Is Pink' mints Rs. 10.70 cr in the first weekend

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's latest outing, 'The Sky Is Pink', which opened to a lacklustre start, registered low numbers in its opening weekend.

The film, which received a big thumbs up for the actors' performances and content, faced tough competition from Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's 'War' and Joaquin Phoenix-starrer 'Joker'.

The movie, which also stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, managed to rake in a total of Rs. 10.70 crore in its first weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

Taran called the film's performance 'dull'. He noted that although the film gathered momentum on the second day of its release, it fell flat on Day 3.