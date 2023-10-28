 The Railway Men Teaser: Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan Are On A Mission To Save Lives (WATCH)
The Railway Men Teaser: Kay Kay Menon, R Madhavan, Babil Khan Are On A Mission To Save Lives (WATCH)

The Railway Men is based on the tragic Bhopal gas tragedy.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
An intriguing teaser of R Madhavan-starrer 'The Railway Men' is out now.

Helmed by debutant director Shiv Rawail, the series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan feature in the lead roles.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation. It has been reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Thousands of survivors have said they, their children and grandchildren are struggling with chronic health problems causing cancer, blindness, respiratory, immune and neurological disorders as a result of the leak.

'The Railway Men', which is created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, will be out on Netflix on November 18. The Railway Men is a gripping 4-episode character-driven series based on the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy.

