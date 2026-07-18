'The Odyssey Pehle Govinda Ko Offer Hui Thi...': Bollywood Actor's Greek King Look From An Old Song Goes Viral; Netizens React Hilariously

Govinda As Greek King |

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, was released on Friday, and it has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Amid the film's release frenzy, a video clip of Bollywood actor Govinda has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen as the Greek God.

It is a clip of a song titled Meri Marzi from the movie Gambler. After the clip went viral, netizens started reacting to it hilariously. A netizen tweeted, "The Odyssey pehle Govinda ko hi offer hui thi.."

I think I downloaded the wrong "The Odyssey". pic.twitter.com/RzkhwLbAay — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) July 17, 2026

Another X user wrote, "I didn't know Govinda was in The Odyssey, or did I download the wrong The Odyssey (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Watch the Odyssey here 👇👇 #TheOdyssey Didn't know our own Govinda sir made it to this movie, avoiding Avatar shoot (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Govinda's Avatar Claim

For the uninitiated, Govinda, in an interview, had claimed that he was offered James Cameron's Avatar. When he was offered the film, the director wanted to paint his body for the Avatar look.

However, Govinda's wife had jokingly stated in an interview that she had no idea about it.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, The Odyssey has taken a good opening at the box office in India. The film has collected Rs. 17.40 crore net on its first day, and the gross collection is Rs. 20.76 crore.

It is expected that, during the weekend, the movie will show a jump at the box office.

The Odyssey Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to The Odyssey and wrote, "Overall, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."