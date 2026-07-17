The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Christopher Nolan's Directorial Is Heading For A Good Start In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection | YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, has hit the big screens. The film had created fantastic pre-release buzz across the globe, including India. The movie has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences, and it looks like, in India, the film is all set to take an impressive start.

As per early estimates, we can expect The Odyssey to collect around Rs. 15–17 crore at the box office on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be higher as well. The trade has been expecting that the movie might collect around Rs. 20 crore in India on its first day. So, let's wait and watch!

The Odyssey Vs Oppenheimer

Nolan's last release, Oppenheimer, had taken an opening of Rs. 14.50 crore net at the box office in India. So, for now, we can expect that The Odyssey will get a better response on the first day.

The lifetime collection of the 2023 release in India was Rs. 131.73 crore net. So, let's wait and watch whether The Odyssey will be able to surpass the lifetime collection of Oppenheimer or not.

Ramayana Reference In The Odyssey

The Odyssey has sparked discussion among Indian audiences after viewers compared a bow-stringing sequence with Sita's Swayamvar in Ramayana. Several users on X claimed the scene closely resembles Lord Ram's Shiv Dhanush challenge.

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Review

The Free Press Journal gave 3.5 stars to The Odyssey and wrote, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."