The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's Film Starring Matt Damon & Tom Holland Eyes ₹100 Crore India Gross

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5 | YouTube

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continued its steady run at the Indian box office on Day 5, demonstrating resilience despite the expected weekday slowdown. Released on July 17, the epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, it is an epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 5, the film collected Rs 8.35 crore net on Tuesday, registering a 4.4% growth over its Day 4 collection of Rs 8 crore net 8,520 shows nationwide. With the latest numbers, The Odyssey's total India net collection has reached Rs 77.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 92.63 crore. The film is now comfortably heading towards the Rs 100-crore India gross milestone.

The Odyssey's Day 5 India net collections were led by the English version with Rs 6.50 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 1.25 crore, Telugu at Rs 40 lakh, and Tamil at Rs 20 lakh.

Read Also The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Delivers A Visually Stunning Cinematic Spectacle

The Odyssey Budget

Reports suggest that The Odyssey has been made on a staggering Rs 2,175 crore budget, making it Christopher Nolan's costliest film to date.

While its Indian performance ranks among Nolan's strongest, the domestic earnings represent only a small fraction of the film's overall cost

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."