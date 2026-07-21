The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4: Christopher Nolan's Film Slows Down On 1st Monday, Collects ₹8.35 Crore In India

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4 |

Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated epic The Odyssey witnessed a significant decline in its box office performance on its fourth day of release in India. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, it is an epic adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey.

The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film collected a net Rs 8.35 crore across 9,102 shows in India on Day 4, marking a 61.9% drop compared to its previous day's net collection of Rs 21.90 crore.

With this latest collection, the film's total India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 83.14 crore, while its overall India net collection stands at around Rs 69.65 crore so far.

The Odyssey Budget

Reports suggest that The Odyssey has been mounted on a staggering budget of nearly Rs 2,175 crore, making it one of the most expensive films ever produced and reportedly Nolan's costliest project to date. The film's elaborate sets, visual effects, and large-scale action sequences have contributed to its record-breaking production costs.

Despite the Day 4 dip, the film continues to draw audiences across major cities, with fans turning up to experience Nolan's cinematic spectacle on the big screen. However, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether The Odyssey can maintain its momentum at the Indian box office and recover from the weekday slowdown.

The Odyssey Review

The reviewer at The Free Press Journal rated The Odyssey 3.5 stars out of 5 and said, "Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is a grand, visually stunning movie and has some amazing performances. It is not just a film but a cinematic experience that you should not miss. Also, try to watch the movie on an IMAX screen."