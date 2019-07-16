The new 007 is black and a woman

LONDON: A debate has raged for a long time whether the next 007 should be a woman, or Black. In what's been called a 'popcorn-dropping moment', British star Lashana Lynch has been given Bond’s licence to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise, currently being shot in Italy and the UK. The 31-year-old Lashana Lynch had a breakout role in the 2019 hit ‘Captain Marvel’ as Maria Rambeau, the titular superhero’s best friend and fellow Air Force pilot.

However, puritans can relax: she's not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6. The story begins with Bond retired in Jamaica. But spymaster M calls him back in desperation to tackle a new global crisis.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman,” a Bond insider stated.

“Bond, of course, is sexually attracted to the new female 007 and tries his usual seduction tricks, but is baffled when they don't work on a brilliant, young black woman who basically rolls her eyes at him and has no interest in jumping into his bed. Well, certainly not at the beginning,” the source added.

The insider also claimed that the script of ‘Bond 25’ will maintain all of the classic Bond elements, including action and fight scenes with Daniel Craig, while also tackling the super-spy’s role in the #MeToo era but with a pinch of humour over overt preaching. The film will also see Christoph Waltz reprise his role as James Bond’s arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld. –ANI