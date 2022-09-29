The List actor Angad Bedi says, 'Because of social media we all are falling prey to a rat race.'

Angad Bedi | Pic: Instagram/angadbedi

Angad Bedi’s short film The List recently premiered on Amazon miniTV. It has drawn the attention of everyone and has garnered huge eyeballs as it resonates as it depicts how we human beings are turning robots in this fast paced world. It also stars Kirti Kulhari and is written and directed by Gaurav Dave. The Free Press Journal caught up with Angad for an exclusive interaction.

Opening up about the impact of social media on people, Angad shares, “When you watch the film it depicts today’s reality where unfortunately, people are led to being addicted to social media. Social media has a very big role to play on the people, whether it’s good or bad and that is depicted in our film. Because of social media we all are falling prey to this rat race as everyone wants to be the first one to put out everything on social media. However, I feel because there is so much exposure, there are so many avenues and you are well connected to so many things through your phone, your people and friends.”

When asked if people don’t miss friends, partners and are connected to everyone 24X7 because of social media, he agrees, “Yes indeed. Imagine there is space time and you can talk to anybody around the world-so how do you miss them. When you see your partner so much even if your partner is away for two months shooting and you talk to them every day. But when they walk into your door one day, since you have been connecting with that person every day on seeing him you don’t feel surprised. This is a huge boon for us.”

Speaking about the cons of social media, Angad explains, “There are some negative points as well. It is also extremely destructive, which we have tried to depict through this film. Why are human beings, who are still human beings but why are they becoming robots is the big question? This is a great interesting space to depict despite giving everything but at some level you are alone.”

On a parting note he spills the beans about his professional journey so far. “I have been certainly fortunate that I also could be working here. When you dream and when you dream very young as a young kid in school and it gets fulfilled you feel nice. I always wanted to be on celluloid. I had stars in my eyes. I would watch films. I had a list of Mr. (Amitabh) Bachchan’s films and a list of Sanjay Dutt’s films as I am a huge fan of his. I am living my dreams and have done some really credible work with film producers. I value it, especially where I am today,” he concludes.