 The India Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Opens To Slow Start, Collects ₹16 Lakh
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The India Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Opens To Slow Start, Collects ₹16 Lakh

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story collected Rs 16 lakh net in India on Day 1. The film reportedly has a budget of Rs 20-30 crore, making its opening-day performance disappointing and increasing pressure on its weekend collections.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
The India Story Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Opens To Slow Start, Collects ₹16 Lakh
The India Story Box Office Collection Day 1 | Photo Via YouTube

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade’s film The India Story, released on Friday, July 24, had a slow beginning at the box office on its opening day. The film struggled to draw audiences to theatres and recorded low earnings despite featuring popular actors.

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The India Story Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, The India Story collected an India net of Rs 16 lakh on Day 1. The film recorded an India gross collection of around Rs 18 lakh, while its worldwide gross collection also stood at approximately Rs 18 lakh. The movie did not record any overseas earnings on its first day.

The India Story Budget

The film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore, including production costs, cast salaries, and promotional expenses.

Considering the reported budget, the Day 1 box office performance of The India Story is disappointing. The movie will need a significant increase in collections over the weekend and sustained theatrical performance to move towards profitability.

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The India Story Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The India Story a 2.5 stars out of 5 and said, "The film belongs to Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, who both surprise everyone with stellar performances. For the film’s direction, while one may give full marks to Chettan DK for not resorting to cinematic liberties and sugar-coating facts before presenting them on the big screen, the fact also remains that his magical touch is sorely missing in a bunch of scenes (like the courtroom drama). This film will surely be an eye-opener for many. But, if your eyes are 'already opened,' then you might as well wait for the film to be streamed on OTT!"

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