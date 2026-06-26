The India Story Teaser: 'Hard Hitting', 'Perfect Topic'; Kajal Aggarwal-Shreyas Talpade Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

The India Story Teaser | YouTube

While Shreyas Talpade is currently making everyone laugh out loud with his performance in Welcome To The Jungle, next month the actor will be coming to the big screen with The India Story, which deals with the very serious topic of pesticide adulteration in food. The teaser of the movie has been released, and it has grabbed everyone's attention.

The India Story also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. The makers took to social media to share the teaser and wrote, "#TheIndiaStory, yeh Kahaani Hindustan ke har ek ghar ki hai, aur isse sunna bohot hi jaroori hai! (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Netizens React To The India Story Teaser

The teaser of The India Story has left netizens impressed. A netizen tweeted, "Adulteration is a significant and serious issue that directly affects every ordinary family. It is heartening to see mainstream cinema making films about such grounded issues (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "At least somebody raised this, we are eating garbage in the name of support our farmers (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Agar ye movie fail hogi to hum as audience bhi fail honge....fir na kehna ki achi movie nhi banti (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade Talk About The India Story

While talking about the movie, Talpade said, "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."

Kajal added, "The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today. The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations."

The India Story Release Date

Directed by Chettan DK, The India Story is slated to release on July 24, 2026.