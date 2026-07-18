The India Story Trailer: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade Starrer Looks Like A Hard-Hitting Courtroom Drama

The India Story Trailer | YouTube

After making us laugh with his performance in Welcome To The Jungle, Shreyas Talpade is all set to be back on the big screen with a movie titled The India Story. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role, and on Saturday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

Talpade took to social media to share the trailer of The India Story and wrote, "Some battles begin with grief. Others begin with courage. This is a story of conviction!" Watch the trailer below...

Some battles begin with grief. Others begin with courage. This is a story of conviction!#TheIndiaStoryTrailer Out Now#TheIndiaStory, Slow Poison In Progress… releasing in cinemas on 24th July 2026, in 3 languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. #IndiasMostShockingTruth pic.twitter.com/lPwzgiwqHM — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) July 18, 2026

The trailer hints that the film revolves around a father and a lawyer who are fighting against pesticide adulteration in food. The movie looks hard-hitting, and the trailer has many scenes that grab our attention.

Shreyas is impressive in the trailer, but more screen time is given to Kajal, and her performance looks very strong. We are surely looking forward to her act in The India Story.

Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade Talk About The India Story

While talking about the movie, Kajal said, "Being part of The India Story has been an incredibly meaningful experience. My character stands up for truth despite overwhelming odds, and that spirit is what makes this film so special. I hope the trailer connects with audiences and leaves them eager to witness this powerful story on the big screen."

Shreyas added, "The trailer captures the emotional core of The India Story. It's a story of an ordinary man's fight against an extraordinary challenge, driven by hope and determination. I believe audiences will relate to its emotions and message, and I'm excited for everyone to experience the film in theatres on July 24."

The India Story Release Date

The India Story is slated to release on July 24, 2026. There's no big Bollywood film releasing on the same day, but on July 23, 2026, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is all set to hit the big screens.

The Tamil movie will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, so The India Story might face tough competition. Meanwhile, the Shreyas-Kajal starrer will be dubbed and released in Tamil as well.