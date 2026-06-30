'Loan Eligibility Nahi Tha Mera...': Shreyas Talpade Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan's Letter Helped Him Get First Home In Mumbai—VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan's Letter Helped Shreyas Talpade Get Home Loan | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently shared a heartwarming story from the early phase of his career, revealing how Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Farah Khan helped him secure his first home in Mumbai while working on the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's debut and featured Arjun Rampal in a lead role.

How Shah Rukh Khan's Letter Helped Shreyas Talpade Get His First Home In Mumbai

On Farah Khan's YouTube channel, Shreyas said, Shreyas recalled, "Mein bank gaya tha, but loan eligibility nhi tha mera and then the banker lady said, 'Kaunsi film kar raha hai? Maine kaha Om Shanti Om, usne poocha kaun hai usmein? I said Shah Rukh Khan, she asked who's directing? I said Farah Khan. She said, 'Can you get me a letter?'"

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Shreyas Talpade revealed that during Om Shanti Om, he was denied a loan for his new house by the bank because he wasn’t eligible. Within the next two days, Farah arranged a letter from Shah Rukh Khan. He showed it to the bank, and the same evening his loan got approved. That’s… pic.twitter.com/x84bpJ7Zrq — Raj (@idfcwau) June 29, 2026

Following this interaction, the 50-year-old actor recalled reaching out to Farah for help. The filmmaker reportedly ensured that a letter was arranged from Shah Rukh Khan within a couple of days, which significantly changed the outcome of his loan application.

'Humne Tujhe Kya Hi Paise Diye Honge': Farah Khan

Reacting to the story, Farah responded with her characteristic humour, saying, "I am so happy because humne tujhe kya hi paise diye honge Om Shanti Om ke," implying that the actor may not have earned a large fee from the film at that time.

Work Front

Shreyas was recently seen in Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Farida Jalal, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Johnny Lever, among others.

Up next, Shreyas has The India Story, The Game Of Girgit and Golmaal 5 in his pipeline.