Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar's Film Sees Sharp Monday Drop, Collects Single-Digit Earnings

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

Welcome To The Jungle hit theatres on Friday, June 26, after holding paid previews on Thursday. The film witnessed a significant slowdown at the box office on its first Monday, indicating that the film has entered the crucial weekday phase.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, On Day 4, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy collected Rs 8.50 crore net across 10,922 shows in India. The Day 4 earnings represent a 65.7% drop from Sunday's impressive Rs 24.75 crore net, a decline that is steeper than what is generally considered healthy for a big-budget commercial entertainer.

With Monday's collections, Welcome To The Jungle has taken its total India net collection to Rs 72.25 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 86.53 crore. Internationally, the film earned Rs 3 crore on Day 4, taking its overseas gross total to Rs 19.95 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 106.48 crore, crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone within four days.

Welcome To The Jungle Budget

Considering the film's reported budget of Rs 250–300 crore, the current pace is only a modest start. To emerge as a commercial success, Welcome To The Jungle will need to maintain steady collections through the weekdays and post strong numbers in the coming weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Welcome To The Jungle 3.5 out of 5 stars, with the review reading as follows: "Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!"