'If Welcome 4 Is Ever Made...': Akshay Kumar On Anil Kapoor & Nana Patekar's Absence From Welcome To The Jungle

Ever since Welcome to the Jungle was announced, fans have been wondering why Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are missing from the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise. Now, Akshay Kumar finally addressed the question and hinted that the beloved duo could return in a future film.

The original Welcome (2007) became a cult favourite, with Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar winning audiences over with their comic timing. While Akshay was absent from Welcome Back (2015), Anil and Nana reprised their iconic roles as Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai. This time, however, Akshay returns to the franchise, but the veteran actors are not part of Welcome to the Jungle.

Speaking about their absence, Akshay said the franchise has always felt like one big family and expressed hope that everyone would reunite if another sequel is made.

"Welcome is a full family. This is Nana, Mr Anil, me and all the people. This is like family. If 'Welcome 4' is ever made, you will find all of them (in it)," Akshay told PTI.

Ahmed Khan says he stayed in touch with Anil, Nana

Director Ahmed Khan also revealed that he remained in regular contact with both actors during the making of Welcome to the Jungle. According to him, the veteran stars frequently checked on the film's progress and shared their support.

“We talked all the time. We used to call during the shoot (of the film). Nana had just called and asked, 'How is it going? When will you show (the film) it to me? Tell Akshay that I am not available.' They keep calling and they talk. Anil sir called and said, 'How is it going? And next time we will plan something',” the filmmaker said.

Although Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai do not appear in the new film, Welcome to the Jungle introduces two new characters connected to them. Suniel Shetty plays Yeda Anna, while Arshad Warsi essays Romeo, who are presented as the siblings of the iconic gangsters.

The film follows a chaotic mix of gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters whose lives collide in a jungle near the border. What starts as a mission resembling a film shoot soon turns into a series of comic misunderstandings, action-packed moments and unexpected twists.

Welcome to the Jungle boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and Raveena Tandon. The film is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.