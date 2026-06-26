Welcome To The Jungle Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer Is The Most Hilarious Film Of The Year; Offers Triple The Fun

Welcome To The Jungle Review | Instagram

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal

Director: Ahmed Khan

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

Welcome To The Jungle, which is the third instalment of the Welcome franchise, has hit the big screens. The film stars around 34 prominent actors, and the trailer received a mixed response from the audience. Welcome (2007) was a superhit at the box office, and it is one of the best comedy movies that we have seen in Bollywood. The sequel, Welcome Back, which was released in 2015, received an average response from the audience. Now, all eyes are on Welcome To The Jungle. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The movie starts with a rich businessman (Zakir Hussain), who wants to show losses to save himself from an income tax raid. He decides to make a Rs. 2,000 crore movie with flop directors Dev (Rajpal Yadav) and Das (Paresh Rawal), and they cast flop actors like Rajiv (Akshay Kumar), among others, to be a part of it. Majnu's brother Romeo (Arshad Warsi) and Uday's brother Yeda Anna (Suniel Shetty) also join the cast of the film. The shooting begins, and it is a story set against the backdrop of the Indian Army. Due to a situation, the team has to move to a real village named Azad Gunj, near the border, to complete the shoot. But once they reach there, they come to know that the village is under the threat of a real terrorist. So, what happens when these actors face a real terrorist? Well, watch the movie to find out.

Welcome To The Jungle is written by the late Neeraj Vora, who was known for writing some hilarious films like the Hera Pheri franchise, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and more. Farhad Samji has written the dialogues for the film, and Ahmed Khan has directed it. Vora's story and screenplay, and Samji's dialogues, have done wonders for the movie, even though Khan's direction is a bit bumpy.

The movie starts on a dull note, and for around 30 minutes, it fails to impress us. But later, it picks up very well and turns into a laugh riot. Some scenes will make you laugh out loud, and Samji's one-liners deliver the perfect amount of humour.

The second half of Welcome To The Jungle starts on a decent note, but once again, after a few minutes, the hilarious sequences begin, and you will be laughing continuously. The climax of the film is filled with moments that will have you rolling on the floor laughing (ROFL). Also, the references to other movies fit in perfectly.

But yes, there are a few flaws in the movie. First, if you are planning to watch Welcome To The Jungle, leave your brains at home. Don't try to look for any logic in the movie. Also, there are continuity issues. A few actors will be seen in one scene, and then in the next scene, they vanish. Lara Dutta's character suddenly disappears. In fact, her character was so strong in the first half that it could have been used wonderfully in the climax.

Welcome To The Jungle Review - Actors' Performance

Welcome To The Jungle has a huge star cast. Akshay Kumar leads the pack, and as usual, he is simply fantastic in the film. He once again proves that when it comes to comedy, no one can beat him.

After Akshay, it is Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Rajpal Yadav who impress us the most with their performances in the movie. Lever, Yadav, and Talpade have been given some of the best scenes and dialogues in the film.

Meanwhile, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Pankaj Dheer, Firoz Khan, Puneet Issar. and Jackie Shroff are good in their respective roles and have been given a couple of scenes to shine. However, we feel that the makers should have utilised Krushna and Kiku more.

When it comes to the female leads, Farida Jalal and Raveena Tandon have been given the meatiest roles. The former is simply outstanding in the film, and her comic timing is perfect. A scene featuring Jalal in the climax will surely make you laugh out loud. Meanwhile, Tandon brings the right emotional quotient to the movie. Also, it is a treat to watch her with Akshay on the big screen!

Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani are decent in their roles. However, Fernandez has a better-written character, and she does grab our attention with her performance in a few comedy scenes. Lara Dutta, in her cameo, is good.

Well, maybe Urvashi Rautela is the First Indian Actress to have a 1-minute role in such a big franchise film (pun intended).

Welcome To The Jungle Review - Music

The songs of Welcome To The Jungle are strictly decent. Apart from Ghis Ghis and Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, no other song leaves a mark. Also, while Disha has tried her best in Ucha Lamba Kad Forever, we still missed Katrina Kaif a lot!

Welcome To The Jungle Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Welcome To The Jungle is undoubtedly one of the best comedy movies that we have seen this year so far. You will laugh so much while watching the movie that tears may come to your eyes, and your cheekbones might start hurting. But yes, remember that it doesn't offer anything logical. So, just go to the theatres, forget all your worries, and enjoy Welcome To The Jungle!