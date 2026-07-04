Kajal Aggarwal Supports Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand: 'Even I Have Clauses Written In My Contract...'

Kajal Aggarwal Backs Deepika's 8-Hour Shift Demand After Motherhood | Photo Via Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal recently came out in support of Deepika Padukone's demand for fixed working hours after embracing motherhood. The actress, who welcomed daughter Dua Padukone Singh in 2024, has been at the center of discussions on work-life balance in the film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal Supports Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Sharing her own experience, Kajal revealed that she has similar clauses in her contracts, including fixed working hours and a no-work-on-Sundays policy, so she can dedicate that time to her child. "I also have clauses written in my contract now where I specify my working hours and say that I don't work on Sundays, so that I can dedicate that time to my child. I can't work around the clock like I used to," she told Zoom.

'It's All About Priorities'

Furthermore, she added that she completely stands by Deepika and understands her demand for fixed working hours. Kajal shared, "It's all about priorities, and you work so hard to eventually be in a position of choice, to eventually be in a position where you can have a very simple request, and it's not too much to ask for. It happens in the corporate world. It happens all over. Why not in the film industry as well?"

When asked whether the film industry is kind to new mothers, Kajal said things are changing, although the industry has not always been supportive of new mothers or women trying to balance their personal and professional lives. She added that she is now very clear about the kind of films she wants to do and those she chooses to avoid, allowing her to prioritise both her career and family.

Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Controversy

Deepika, who welcomed her daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, with Ranveer Singh, reportedly had requested eight-hour work shifts. When the makers of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit could not meet this requirement, she decided to step away from the film and the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Reacting to the controversy, without naming any projects, Deepika told CNBC TV18 that many male actors have been working only eight hours a day for years.

Meanwhile, Deepika is expecting her second baby with Ranveer Singh.