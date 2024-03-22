The Greatest Hits OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Greatest Hits stars Lucy Boynton and David Corenswet in the main roles. It is a romantic fantasy directed, written and produced by Ned Benson. The film will premiere in theaters on April 5, 2024. After its theatrical release, the film will now soon stream on the OTT platform.

Where to watch The Greatest Hits

The drama will release internationally on April 12, 2024, on the Hulu streaming platform. The Indian audiences can watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar. The film made its worldwide debut at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 14, 2024.

About the trailer

The plot follows the character of Lucy as Harriet, who is a music producer, and has the ability to go back in the past and experience any moment. The trailer reveals Harriet's exploration of grief after her boyfriend's death. After two years of that tragic accident, Harriet is still struggling to deal with her feelings. She travels back in time to spend moments with Max as if he were alive.

In the trailer, we see Harriet putting headphones in her ears and playing music. She closes her eyes and finds herself with Max. Harriet asks Max a strange question, "If something were to happen to you and I could prevent it, but doing so meant we would never meet, would you want me to do it?"

But things take a turn when her paths cross with another mate named David during her therapy classes, and she connects with him; however, she soon feels guilty for both because she chose to go in the past and spend time with Max and spend time with the present man, David. The trailer ends with the question of whom she chooses. Will she choose to spend time with someone who is not Max? Or will she try to save Max?

Cast and production

The film cast includes Lucy Boynton as Harriet, David Corenswet as Max, Austin H Min as David, Austin Crute, Retta and Jackson Kelly. The love drama is directed by Ned Benson and produced under Searchlight Pictures.