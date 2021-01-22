The Great Indian Kitchen review: An unusually exceptional film that makes you feel the guilt

Written and directed by Jeo Baby, it presents the activities in an Indian traditional kitchen with some amazing as well as astounding detailing. The narration is teasingly slow, but it’s the lengthier narrative that makes one realise the pain and effort put in by the women preparing those dishes eagerly awaited by all family members. Plus, after about 45 minutes, one easily gets (particularly the male viewers) that why it is being shown in such visual details without any story build-up as such, denying the routine. At that very moment, the viewers start becoming restless remembering and realising their own participation in such patriarchal activities in their families.

The film also excels in its technical departments with applause-worthy editing, cinematography, lighting and sound designing, mostly incorporating natural sounds within a kitchen, which we are all familiar with. Besides, the art direction and costumes successfully represent the specific regional culture both in the traditional and new-age homes.

Having said that, this is an exceptional film that is not going to appeal or impress everyone. The subject might have been witnessed in several films in the past, but never with this kind of presentation in a duration of just 100 minutes. Shot mostly in a house with only the climax at a different location, The Great Indian Kitchen has only five-six key characters in its simple storyline and that too with minimum dialogues, the script of which can easily be written in just a few pages. The highly realistic performances are skilfully led by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu playing the newly-married couple, and the support cast splendidly complements them both.