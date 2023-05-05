The Glory actor Lee Do Hyun steals hearts with his DRAMATIC transformation in 'The Good Bad Mother’

Lee Do Hyun | Instagram

Lee Do Hyun, the versatile actor known for his incredible performances in various K-Dramas, has once again taken the world by storm with his latest role in ‘The Good Bad Mother’.

The 2023 K-Drama has garnered a lot of attention for its unique storyline and exceptional performances by the cast, especially Lee Do Hyun.

Lee Do Hyun in The Good Bad Mother

In the series, Lee Do Hyun portrays the character of Kang Ho, a cold-hearted prosecutor who has cut off all ties with his mother. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he meets with an accident that alters his personality, making him child-like.

Lee Do Hyun’s portrayal of the complex character, who undergoes a significant transformation, has left fans amazed.

With every episode, Lee Do Hyun has shown a different side of Kang Ho, showcasing his incredible range as an actor.

He has portrayed the complexities of a child’s mind with immense depth, without resorting to comedy, which has impressed fans and critics alike.

Fans impressed by his performance

The actor's incredible acting skills and versatility have not gone unnoticed, and netizens have taken to social media to express their admiration.

Many fans have been blown away by Lee Do Hyun’s ability to play two different parts of his character seamlessly and bring them to life on screen.

Lee Do Hyun’s performance in “The Good Bad Mother” has once again proved why he is one of the most sought-after actors in the Korean entertainment industry. With his impressive acting skills and versatility, he has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

The Good Bad Mother: A Must-watch K-drama

Aside from Lee Do Hyun's excellent performance, "The Good Bad Mother" has been receiving high praise for its unique storyline and exceptional acting from the rest of the cast.

The K-Drama follows the story of Young Soon, a single mother who is deemed "bad" by her son Kang Ho, played by Lee Do Hyun, for being strict with him.

Poster of The Good Bad mother | JTBC

The series explores the complex relationship between a mother and her son, and how they both adapt to the changes brought about by Kang Ho's accident.

Ra Mi Ran, who plays Young Soon, delivers a stellar performance as a mother who only wants the best for her son, while Lee Do Hyun portrays the complexities of a character whose life has been changed in an instant.

Overall, 'The Good Bad Mother' is a must-watch K-Drama that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide, thanks in no small part to Lee Do Hyun's incredible performance