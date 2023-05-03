 ASTRO’s Jinjin pays tribute to Moonbin with a heartfelt letter, says ‘I regret not taking your…’
ASTRO's Jinjin pays tribute to Moonbin with a heartfelt letter, says 'I regret not taking your…'

ASTRO’s Jinjin pays tribute to Moonbin with a heartfelt letter, says ‘I regret not taking your…’

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 07:31 PM IST
ASTRO members Jinjin and Moonbin | Photo File

On May 3, ASTRO's Jinjin took to his Instagram to post a touching letter dedicated to his late friend and fellow member, Moonbin, who passed away on April 19.

In the letter, Jinjin expressed his deep sadness and how much he misses the late K-pop star.

Here's what Jinjin wrote in his letter

The heartfelt letter started with Jinjin expressing his disbelief about the loss and how he wishes that Moonbin is busy doing the things he always wanted to do. He further stated that Moonbin will always be with them.

Jinjin also mentioned how much he missed Moonbin's presence, his smiles, and how he would always make him laugh with his jokes. He also expressed his regret for not taking Moonbin's jokes better and not laughing more with him.

However, he always remembers his smiling face, which made him laugh along with Moonbin.

Jinjin complains Moonbin didn't appear in his dreams

He further added that people around him have been telling him that Moonbin has visited them in their dreams. Jinjin, on the other hand, is still waiting for his turn to see him again.

He expressed his earnest desire to see Moonbin, even if it's just for a day, and spend a happy time together.

In the letter, Jinjin also talked about returning to practicing for his musical and how it has been helping him to keep himself busy and not think too much. He also mentioned how proud he felt when he heard people complimenting Moonbin's performance on stage and how beloved he was by them.

Concluding his note, Jinjin expressed his love for his dongseng (little brother) and asked Moonbin to always be happy and not to be hurt. He signed off with "I love you, my dongseng. Good night."

Moonbin was a beloved member of ASTRO, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of his fans and fellow members. Jinjin's heartfelt tribute is a testament to the bond they shared and the love and respect they had for each other.

