Astro's Moonbin and other K-pop idols who died too soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 21, 2023
K-pop star and Astro boyband member Moonbin, died at the age of 25 on April 19
His shocking demise has once again brought attention towards several other K-pop idols' deaths. Let's have a look at them:
Kim Jong-hyun, the main vocalist of well-known second gen boyband, died at the age of 27 in December 2017
Jonghyun was discovered in an unconscious state and was brought to hospital, where he was declared dead
Choi Jin-ri, known by her stage name 'Sulli' from the girl group f(x), was loved by fans for her 'million dollar smile'
Sulli was found hanging in her apartment by her brother-manager in 2019, when she was just 28
K-pop star Goo Hara, who was a former member of a girl group, Kara, passed away at the age of 28
She was discovered dead by her mamanger in her Gangnam apartment, Seoul in November 2019
Popular by her stage name Miwoo,, K-pop singer-song writer Woo Hye Mi died at 31
She was found dead shortly after her first EP (short album) came out in 2019
