Astro's Moonbin and other K-pop idols who died too soon

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 21, 2023

K-pop star and Astro boyband member Moonbin, died at the age of 25 on April 19

His shocking demise has once again brought attention towards several other K-pop idols' deaths. Let's have a look at them:

Kim Jong-hyun, the main vocalist of well-known second gen boyband, died at the age of 27 in December 2017

Jonghyun was discovered in an unconscious state and was brought to hospital, where he was declared dead

Choi Jin-ri, known by her stage name 'Sulli' from the girl group f(x), was loved by fans for her 'million dollar smile'

Sulli was found hanging in her apartment by her brother-manager in 2019, when she was just 28

K-pop star Goo Hara, who was a former member of a girl group, Kara, passed away at the age of 28

She was discovered dead by her mamanger in her Gangnam apartment, Seoul in November 2019

Popular by her stage name Miwoo,, K-pop singer-song writer Woo Hye Mi died at 31

She was found dead shortly after her first EP (short album) came out in 2019

Thanks For Reading!

BTS’ Suga, RM and other K-pop idols who admitted to having plastic surgeries
Find out More