Shocking! ASTRO member Moonbin, 25, found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul

The K-pop community has been hit with a devastating blow as it was reported that ASTRO member Moonbin has passed away at the age of 25.

According to multiple South Korean outlets, Moonbin was found dead in his apartment in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, but reports suggest that police officials believe that Moonbin took his own life.

Moonbin's manager called the police

As per the international report, Moonbin was found dead in his home on April 19th around 8:10 pm KST, with the manager immediately contacting the police.

Fans have been left heartbroken by the news, with the agency, Fantagio, yet to issue a statement about his death.

Moonbin was set to host a fan concert with Sanha, but the organisers have announced that the event has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. This news has left fans reeling, as they try to come to terms with the loss of one of K-pop's brightest stars.

Moonbin returned as a K-pop idol with the ASTRO unit group and was considered a rising star in the K-pop industry. The news of his death has sent shockwaves through the community, with fans taking to social media to mourn his sudden and tragic passing.

Check out the tweet left by fans after the heartbreaking news of his demise broke out:

As we wait for official statements from the authorities and his agency, we extend our deepest condolences to Moonbin's family, friends, and fans. The K-pop community has lost a talented artist, and his legacy will always be remembered.