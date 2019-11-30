'The Girl On The Train' starring Parineeti Chopra gets its release date

The upcoming psychological thriller, "The Girl On The Train", has got a release date. The film will hit the big screen on May 8 next year.
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.
The Bollywood version also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.
Parineeti wrapped up shooting for the film a few months ago in London.
"So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing 'The Girl On The Train'. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I've finished it," the actress had said.
The film is produced by Reliance Entertainment.
