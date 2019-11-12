Parineeti Chopra's Goa vacay with her gal pals is making the internet jealous

Parineeti will be back in town and it is expected that the makers of Saina Nehwal biopic are planning to shoot some portion of the film in Hyderabad soon. Last month, Chopra started shooting for the biopic in Mumbai. The makers have finished the first schedule and are ready to move out of town for the second schedule soon.

Amole Gupte, who is directing this film says, “ The shoot is going smoothly and I am really happy about it. We have got Parineeti, Manav Kaul, Meghna Mallik and a child artist, who is going to play little Saina in the film. They all are fantastic actors and it good to get an ensemble cast for the project. The first schedule went nice and we are heading out of town for a second schedule soon. We had to take a small break in between the shoot as we will be going to a new place for a shoot and it will require proper setup.”

Before Parineeti, Sharddha Kapoor shot for a few scenes but she had to leave the film due to her health and date issues. Finally, the project went on the floor with Parineeti, who literally stationed herself in the stadium to practice the game for 15 days. The last shoot for the film took place in Navi Mumbai. It is also said that the actress has decided to quit Bhuj: The Pride of India due to hectic schedule.