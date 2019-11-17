Saina Nehwal’s biopic: How Parineeti Chopra is recovering after her neck injury

Just a couple of days ago, Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to inform her fans that she has suffered from a neck injury despite the precautions taken by her team during the prep of Saina Nehwal’s biopic.

Even though there’s less than a month left for her to begin shooting, she’s hoping her injury does not delay the training time.

She has been advised bed rest and to let her fans know that she will soon be fit and fine, she posted a video of one of her physiotherapy sessions with her therapist. The sessions are just to avoid stiffness in Parineeti’s body.

She posted the video with the caption, “Recovery Day 1. My whole body is stiff and tight ???? Thanks my physiotherapist Apoorva for taking care of me ????.”

Take a look at it.