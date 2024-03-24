The Big Door Prize Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & Cast

The Big Door Prize Season 2 features Chris O'Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis in the lead. The first season was released in May 2023, and now the second season is all set to release on the OTT platform in April.

Release Date and platform of The Big Door Prize Season 2

The series will release on April 24, 2024, and will stream on Apple TV+. The science fiction follows Gabrielle Dennis as Cass and Chris O'Dowd as Dusty. They embark on a personal journey of self-discovery and take a break from each other to explore their own unique perspectives on life.

Plot and Cast

The cast includes Gabrielle Dennis, Djouliet Amara, Chris O'Dowd, Sammy Fourlas, Patrick Kerr, Josh Segarra and Elizabeth Hunter among others.

It revolves around a big, special machine that seems to appear as a vending machine in a grocery store and tells people what they are good at. The news about this particular machine spreads throughout the town. Everybody gets curious about fate, but what if things go wrong? What will the consequences be?

About Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd plays Tom in the series, who is well-known for his performance as Officer Ronnie in the popular comedy Bridesmaids, for which he was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance.

He also won the Irish Film and Television Award for Best Supporting Actor for the same film.