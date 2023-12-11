 The Beatles Legend John Lennon's 'Unwanted' Grammy Award Up For Sale For Whopping ₹4.16 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe Beatles Legend John Lennon's 'Unwanted' Grammy Award Up For Sale For Whopping ₹4.16 Crore

The Beatles Legend John Lennon's 'Unwanted' Grammy Award Up For Sale For Whopping ₹4.16 Crore

John Lennon, who was shot dead in 1980, and his bandmates, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and late George Harrison, were given the Grammy Trustee statuettes in 1972

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

A Grammy Award given to late John Lennon is expected to fetch up to $500,000 at auction.

The Beatles legend, who was shot dead in 1980, and his bandmates, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and late George Harrison, were given the Grammy Trustee statuettes in 1972 in recognition to their "significant contributions to the field of recording", but the 'Imagine' singer didn't want his trophy, and it is now up for sale.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a music memorabilia-based auction house, told TMZ that John told the president of the Grammys: "I'm not a Beatle anymore, you can keep it," reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Read Also
Album signed by John Lennon for his own murderer expected to sell for Rs 14.8 crore at an auction
article-image

A description of the award on the auction house's website stated: "The Beatles 1972 Grammy Trustee Award Presented to The Beatle John Lennon (John Gifted the award to the Head of Apple Records who was also the President of Naras The Grammys).

"The Grammy Trustees Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording. The Beatles won the award in 1972.

"Each member was presented with their own Grammy, this example being the one that was presented to John Lennon.

"The golden gramophone award is mounted on a wood base with an inscribed plaque affixed to it reading, 'National Academy of Recording Artists and Sciences, National Trustees Awards 1972, To, The Beatles, John Lennon'.

"Provenance: From the collection of the former head of Apple Records and the president of NARAS.

Read Also
Wokeism gone wild: Now activists want John Lennon's Imagine to be US national anthem
article-image

"The consignor, a close friend of John, was given this award directly from John. The winning bidder will receive a letter from the executive confirming the details..

"Beatles Grammy's are virtually impossible to find and extremely hard to obtain. This example is exceptional and is a museum quality item. Good condition."

Bidding on the award currently stands at $200,000 but is expected to rise before the auction closes on Friday.

Other Beatles lots currently up for auction with Gotta Have Rock and Roll include handwritten lyrics, a 1964 signed US tour contract, an autographed setlist, and John's sunglasses, fountain pen and a matchbook.

Read Also
John Lennon’s killer is ashamed of himself
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri Laud SC Verdict On Abrogation Of Article 370: 'All Debates Should Come...

Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri Laud SC Verdict On Abrogation Of Article 370: 'All Debates Should Come...

The Beatles Legend John Lennon's 'Unwanted' Grammy Award Up For Sale For Whopping ₹4.16 Crore

The Beatles Legend John Lennon's 'Unwanted' Grammy Award Up For Sale For Whopping ₹4.16 Crore

Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar Declines Dy CM DK Shivakumar's Offer To Contest Lok Sabha Elections...

Kannada Actor Shiva Rajkumar Declines Dy CM DK Shivakumar's Offer To Contest Lok Sabha Elections...

Ayesha Khan Accuses Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' Her, Girlfriend Nazila Pens...

Ayesha Khan Accuses Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Of 'Two-Timing' Her, Girlfriend Nazila Pens...

Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown

Queen Rani Mukerji Dishes Out Unconventional Look In Saree-Styled Masaba Gown