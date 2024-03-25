The Asunta Case OTT Release: Know Everything About The Horrifying Child Murder Case Of Spain

The Asunta Case stars Candela Peña and Tristán Ulloa in the main role. The series revolves around one of the most shocking cases in Spain in 2013. It is set to release on an OTT platform in April.

Where to watch The Asunta Case

The drama will release on April 26, 2024, on Netflix. It is a Spanish true crime series based on the murder of Asunta Basterra, a 12-year-old child who was killed a few days before her 13th birthday. The series has a total of six episodes and it is produced by Bambú Producciones.

About The Asunta Case

Rosario Porto and Alfonso Basterra, parents of the child, reported the disappearance of the little one on September 21, 2013. Police found the body of the child with her limbs bound by an orange rope. It was found next to a road outside of the pilgrimage city of Santiago de Compostela. However, police soon discovered evidence that pointed towards the parents of the child, Rosario and Alfonso, and they were found to have killed Asunta. That horrific news shook not only the city but the entire country.

Basada en hechos reales. La serie 'El caso Asunta', protagonizada por Candela Peña y Tristán Ulloa, llega el 26 de abril. Solo en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/29AtsjHp0n — Netflix España (@NetflixES) February 12, 2024

Cast and production

The cast of the six-episode series includes Alicia Borrachero, María León, Carlos Blanco, Javier Gutiérrez, Francesc Orella, Rosario Porto, and Tristán Ulloa amongst others. The investigation and its result shook all of Spain as it was made clear that Rosario and Alfonso were found guilty of drugging their daughter for three months with Lorazepam (a name of medicine) before choking her to death.