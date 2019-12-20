That's exactly what he wanted! Karisma Kapoor shares picture of Taimur's three-tier birthday cake

The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned three-year-old on Friday. The birthday party thrown by parents for their little one saw close family and friends. As the little nawab turns three, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes and love for the little lad on his special day.
Aunt Karishma Kapoor documented the snippets from last night's birthday celebration on her Instagram story.
There was a three-layered Christmas themed cake for the birthday boy, along with 'Happy 3rd Birthday Taimur' written on it.
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, had earlier revealed, “Taimur’s birthday plans…. we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!’”
Looks like he got exactly what he wanted.
Meanwhile, Taimur partied away with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia's kids at his birthday party yesterday. The celebration was also joined by filmmaker Karan Johar along with his child.
On the paparazzi favourite star kid's birthday, Kareena and Saif also sent a cake for the media people who were stationed outside the party venue.
With inputs from ANI
