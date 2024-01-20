Teri Baaton Singer Raghav REACTS To Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Film Title Inspired By His Song |

As the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s longstanding untitled film finally unveiled its title - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, scores of netizens pointed out that the film’s name was ripped from the song ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ sung by Raghav, that was released in 2004. The singer has finally reacted to the messages he has received from his fans.

Raghav took to Instagram and revealed that he will have more to say about the film in the coming weeks, but at the moment, he only decided to speak about how the lyrics came into being thanks to his mother.

He wrote, “When my manager in 2003 @nyronepersaud got me the instrumental to the reggae classic Murder She Wrote (produced by Sly and Robbie) it wasn’t any English vibes on it that came to me first, though eventually they did and that would become Angel Eyes, I had the melody and cadence for a Hindi song originally, it was Teri Baaton that was in my head... I was singing/ humming it around the house constantly.”

“Now, if you know my mom. She’s immensely talented and funny, there’s really nothing she can’t do well and with ease.. so … I asked Mom to have a go at the lyrics, and the rest is history. It was written that day. Mom often says it came to her like manna from heaven. But as my family knows the only thing heaven sent, was her. My dad acted as a conduit between Mom writing the lyrics upstairs and me trying to fit them into the melody/ rhythm in my head downstairs,” he added.

Earlier, the song was featured in the Oscar-nominated film The White Tiger (2021) starring Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Adarsh Gourav.

In an earlier interview with The Free Press Journal, Raghav said that he didn’t anticipate ‘Teri Baaton Mein’ would have a global reach. He recalled, “I had to beg for it to be released. The label at the time wasn’t convinced of it and only released it after much pleading, yet it has stood the test of time. I’m lucky that the track resonated with the youth back then and surprisingly even the new generation, particularly online.”

Coming back to the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. It is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film will be out in theatres on February 9 and it also features legendary actor Dharmendra.