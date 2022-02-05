e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

'Tehran' season 2 release date announced; Elnaaz Norouzi shares her excitement

Apple TV+ has announced the release date of the much-awaited show, 'Tehran' S2, starring Glenn Close.
FPJ Web Desk
Elnaaz Norouzi had hooked the entire nation to their screens with her announcement of joining forces with the International Emmy-winning show, 'Tehran' S2, a few months back. And now the wait to watch the Indian star in the acclaimed drama series is finally over!

Apple TV+ has announced the release date of the much-awaited show, 'Tehran' S2, starring Glenn Close. The hit Israeli-produced thriller drama will hit the screens on the 6th of May this year.

While sharing her excitement, Elnaaz Norouzi said, "I have been a fan of 'Tehran' S1 myself. And now, having an opportunity to work on the show's sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching my performance and showers the season with the same love they did the last time."

The versatile actress, Elnaaz Norouzi, has a packed calendar for the year ahead. Apart from 'Tehran', the rising star also has a thriller 'Sangeen' in the pipeline, starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

