Teacher's Day 2024: Helly Shah Reveals How Bhagavad Gita Became Her Greatest Guide (EXCLUSIVE)

Helly Shah | Instagram

Actress Helly Shah is known for her remarkable performances in the television space. She shared her thoughts on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. Reflecting on the significance of this day, Helly in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, opened up about the profound impact that Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse Hindu scripture, has made and became her biggest guide and teacher in life.

She expressed, “There are many teachers in life our parents, family, and school teachers but the Bhagavad Gita has been my greatest guide. Whenever I faced questions or challenges, I turn to its teachings and find the wisdom I need. It’s not just a book, it’s a source of comfort and clarity in my life.”

She also emphasised the invaluable role that a teacher or guide plays in one's journey, guiding them through challenges, nurturing their growth, and helping them reach their full potential.

For Helly, her grandfather has played an important role in navigating her life lessons on many paths with his wisdom. “My grandfather has also played a significant role in shaping who I am. He has taught me invaluable life lessons, showing me how to live with purpose and integrity. His guidance has been a constant source of support, and he holds a very special place in my heart”, she concluded.

On the work front, Helly has been a part of the web show Naam Namak Nishan. She is seen playing the love interest of Varun Sood. The army based show also stars Karan Vohra, Roshni Walia, and Varun Sood in the lead roles.

The series is directed by Vikram Ghai and Shashank Bharadwaj, and produced by Juggernaut Productions. It is now streaming on Amazon Mini.