Taylor Swift donates USD 30,000 to 18-year-old woman to pay college fee

Washington D.C: American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has donated USD 30,000 to help an 18-year-old woman to pay for her college fee. According to Page Six, UK resident Victoria Mario set up a GoFundMe page asking for USD 53,000 and explained that she had aced her exams and been accepted to study maths at a prestigious British college, but could not afford to attend.

On Thursday (local time), the 'Love Story' songstress made the huge contribution, writing on the fund-raising page, "Victoria, I came across your story online and I am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turn your dreams into reality. I want to give you the rest of your goal amount and good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."