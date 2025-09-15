 Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'
Tanushree Dutta Reveals Refusing ₹1.65 Crore Offer To Join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss: 'Men & Women Sleeping On Same Bed, I'm Not So Cheap'

Actress Tanushree Dutta revealed she has been approached by Bigg Boss for 11 years with offers up to Rs 1.65 crore, but she has consistently refused. "Men and women sleep on the same bed and fight in the same place; I can’t do that. I’m not so cheap," she said.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
article-image

Actress Tanushree Dutta recently revealed that she has been offered to participate in Bigg Boss for the past 11 years, but she has consistently refused, even after being offered Rs 1.65 crore, adding that no matter what the makers offer her, even the moon, she will never be a part of the reality show.

Tanushree Dutta Reveals She Refused ₹1.65 Cr Offer To Join Bigg Boss

Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Tanushree said that despite her constant refusals, the makers approach her every year to participate in the show, and she ends up scolding them, explaining how she could never live in a place like that. She added that she doesn’t even stay with her own family, as everyone needs their own space.

She added, "They have offered me Rs 1.65 crore to participate in the show because they had given the same amount to another Bollywood celebrity, she was of my level-actor also. A stylist who is part of Bigg Boss management even said that they can offer more money, but I refused."

article-image

'I Am Not So Cheap': Tanushree Dutta

Further, the actress said that in Bigg Boss, men and women sleep on the same beds and fight in the same space, something she could never do.

"I am also very specific about my diet. How can they even think that I am the kind of a girl who will sleep with a guy on the same bed for a reality show? I am not so cheap, it doesn’t matter how many crores they give me," shared Dutta.

Tanushree made her acting debut in 2005 with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sonu Sood.

Later, she starred in several movies including Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, 36 China Town, Risk and Good Boy, Bad Boy, among others.

