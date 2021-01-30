Tandav row: Should OTT be censored? Renowned Bollywood directors share their take on the subject

Tandav isn’t the only web series that has found itself in legal troubles. Other popular series like Mirzapur 2, Paatal Lok, Aashram and A Suitable Boy have also been named in various FIRs for hurting religious sentiments, depiction of characters or other reasons. These incidents have once again brought to the fore the call for censorship on OTT.

In one of his past interviews with FPJ, Delhi Crime actor Rajesh Tailang had expressed his displeasure at OTT platforms coming under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “Any mature democracy doesn’t need censorship. Creators are not kids…Censor certificate is fine, but censorship is not correct. Any content should not hurt religious sentiments or be regressive to women, but censorship on the blanket level won’t work,” Rajesh had said.

Echoing similar sentiments, while speaking to FPJ in the past, Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma had said, “I think it is idiotic to talk about censorship on OTT. There’s nothing on the internet that you cannot see elsewhere and claim that only OTT is showing that. If something makes you uncomfortable, it means you have a problem with your society as well because it is nothing but its portrayal. If OTT censorship comes into being, we are not going ahead but getting regressive instead.”

Amid the growing call for censoring OTT content, we get director to give their take on the subject. Here’s what some of them had to say...

Konkana Sensharma, the actor made her directorial debut with Death in the Gunj