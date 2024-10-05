Tamil Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar To NOT Marry Choreographer Robert; Here's The Truth Behind Their Viral Proposal Photo

Tamil actress Vanitha Vijayakumar made headlines a couple of days back after she shared a picture with choreographer Robert, announcing their wedding date. Soon after she posted the picture on social media, a section of users were left surprised whereas others congratulated her for her fourth marriage. However, it has been recently learnt that Vanitha and Robert are not marrying each other.

Yes, you read that right. The picture which Vanitha shared is from the promo of their upcoming project. It was promoted in a manner that made it appear to be a wedding announcement. In a photo she shared, Vanitha is seen on one knee, proposing to Robert in a picturesque location. The text on the invite reads, "Save the date. October 5th 2024. Vanitha Vijaykumar (heart emoji) Robert."

However, Vanitha and Robert on Saturday announced that they will be seen together in the film Mrs & Mr and the picture was one of the stills from the film.

"I'm beyond thrilled to finally share the promo video of my upcoming movie! This moment wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, friends, and all my well-wishers. I'm deeply grateful to each of you for standing by me on this journey. I hope you would also love watching the video," Vanitha wrote along with a promotional video of the film.

"Mrs & Mr our film is in its final stage of post production, will meet you in theatres soon," the actress added.

Here's the photo which went viral:

Vanita is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Vijayakumar and his second wife, Tamil actress Manjula.

Vanitha Vijayakumar's previous marriages

Vanitha was married to Peter Paul, a photographer who was already married with kids. His wife, Elizabeth, later filed a police complaint against the couple for marrying before his divorce was finalised. However, Vanitha and Paul’s marriage ended in 2020 under mutual consent.

In 2007, she married businessman Anand Jay Rajan. The couple has a daughter together, and Rajan won the custody battle for their child.

Vanitha had also married actor Akash in 2000. They have two children, a son and a daughter. However, their marriage ended in 2005. Vanitha started dating Robert in 2013 following her separation with Anand Rajan in 2010. However, the duo called it quits in 2017.