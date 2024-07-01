Tamil Actress Sunaina Engaged To Khalid Al Ameri? Dubai-Based YouTuber's First Wife Confirms Divorce

Tamil actor Sunaina reportedly got engaged to Dubai-based social media influencer Khalid Al Ameri on Monday. Sunaina shared the news of her engagement on June 5 on social media, posting a picture showing a couple of hands with diamond rings. She later deleted the photos after speculation from fans about her fiancé.

Now, a similar picture have been posted by Khalid Al Ameri on June 26. In the image, one can see a couple of hands with a diamond ring confirming their engagement. Netizens feel it's official because of the similar pictures, and that the two are indeed ready to tie the knot soon.

The 40-year-old Youtuber shared the news of his engagement five days ago on social media. Reports state they are likely to get married this year. As per reports, they are all set to marry this year. While Khalid is also speculated to be in Chennai, the last time he attended was during his Chennai-based YouTuber and friend Irfan's wedding in 2023. He seems to be coming to Chennai back and forth to grace some events and has been interviewing some South stars for his videos.

Khalid Al Ameri first wife Salama Mohamed on July 1 confirmed about their divorce in the latest episode of NourAldin Alyousuf’s YouTube channel. According to her, they made their final decision this year in February.



Graduate from Stanford, YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri is an influencer figure along with his wife Salama with millions of followers on their social media pages.

On the other hand, Sunaina is known for her best work in Tamil films. She started her acting in 2008 with Nakul in Kadhalil Vizhunthen. She was last seen in the Tamil crime thriller Inspector Rishi, released in March on Amazon Prime Video.